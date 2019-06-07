Where and How to Watch Live Stream of French Open Semi-final Between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
French Open: Rafael Nadal faces Roger Federer in the semi-final at Roland Garros. Here is how you watch it live
Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal will meet in the semi-final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: The French Open men's singles semi-finals will be played at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Friday.
The line-up has a star-studded cast with Rafael Nadal taking on Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic facing Dominic Thiem.
Nadal and Federer play the 39th meeting of their historic rivalry, with the Swiss great looking to finally beat the 11-time champion for the first time at Roland Garros.
It is the first time the top four seeds have all made the semis in Paris since Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray in 2011.
Federer has already surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-finals in his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2015, but faces a daunting task against Nadal if he is to reach the final.
Nadal leads the pair's head-to-head on clay 13-2, holds a 91-2 winning record at Roland Garros and has won all five of his French Open matches against Federer.
But Federer is on a five-match winning streak against his old rival, and will be confident after dispatching an in-form Stan Wawrinka in the quarters.
You can catch TV broadcast on the Star Sports Select 1 or live stream the match on Hotstar from 4:20 PM IST.
You can also follow live updates of the Federer vs Nadal clash on News18.com or here.
