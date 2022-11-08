'Where Do Broken Hearts Go': Sania Mirza Shares Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship. According to some of the latest Instagram posts on Sania’s account, it seems their marital status is in trouble and now a recent Insta story has added more fuel to the speculations of their divorce rumours. She recently shared a cryptic post, that left her fans and well-wishers in doubt. She wrote, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

As of now, the exact reason behind their strained relationship is unknown. However, a few media reports from Pakistan suggest that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania and that the couple have separated themselves already and have been living separately for some time now. The rumours also suggest that the couple is now only co-parenting son Izhaan. However, so far, there hasn’t been any official comment from either of them.

Sania and Shoaib have been married now for 12 years. They got married in April 2010 in a star-studded wedding and during that time, their wedding created a huge controversy due to their marriage linking the two nations (India and Pakistan). Shoaib is a Pakistani and Sania belongs from India. The couple now have a four-year-old son son Izhann and recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai, pictures of which were shared by Malik.

In the pictures, both Sania and Shoaib are seen with their son, cutting the cake. But, the caption of those images was a bit strange, highlighting Shoaib’s absence in son’s life. Shoaib wrote,



We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second.

May Allah give you everything you ask for

Baba & Mama love you 💕” “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us.We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second.May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik Baba & Mama love you 💕”

It is also to be noted that Sania had posted a cryptic post a few days back as well wherein she shared a picture with her son along with a caption saying, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

The speculations of their divorce is only based on their social media posts as official statement is awaited from both of them.

