Where's the Empathy! Jwala Gutta Faces Racist Comments on Tweet about Death of Grandmother

Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has alleged that she is facing racist comments while she mourned the death of her grandmother, who passed away in China.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the star Indian shuttler expressed disappointment and anguish over what had happened to "us as a society."

"I am mourning the loss of my grandmom who passed away in China and to my surprise, I get racist replies," she said, adding many were even asking why she was referring to Coronavirus as COVID and not "Chinese virus".

"Where's the empathy," she asked, once again expressing sadness that there were people who even defended this behaviour. "Shameful!"

I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies....and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus....What has happened to us as a society...where’s the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders??Shameful!— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

Roughly an hour before this tweet, Gutta wrote on the micro-blogging site that her grandmother had passed away in China on the eve of the Chinese New Year. She further said that her mother would visit her every month but couldn't this year due to COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

The 37-year-old player said the virus had made us realise how important it is to live in the present and "do whatever we can for our loved ones" whenever we can.

Ammaama passed away in China on d eve of CNY!My mom use 2 visit her every month but for past year she couldn’t because of https://t.co/pvd6Pcfvsj dis covid has made us realise how important it is 2 be in present do whatever v can for our loved ones whenever v can! Happy new year pic.twitter.com/EUyEqNDopj— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

In another tweet, Gutta shared the screenshot of a Twitter user who had asked, "COVID or Chinese Virus".

"This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!!" she wrote.

This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!! pic.twitter.com/S8Qd3qyaS4— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

Gutta is an Arjuna awardee and has represented India in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

In September last year, on her 37th birthday, her longtime boyfriend and Tamil movie star Vishnu Vishal had proposed to her for marriage.

One of the finest players in the doubles category to have played for India, Gutta said the two had been very serious about each other and the engagement was long overdue.

“But I didn't expect Vishnu to pop the question on my birthday. It was truly a special surprise and it feels surreal right now,” she told The Times of India.