White, Shuler, Lead Ole Miss Past UNC Wilmington 78-58

OXFORD, Miss.: Romello White scored 20 points, Devontae Shuler added 18 and Mississippi rolled to a 78-58 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

White, a 6-8 senior transfer from Arizona State, had 13 points in the first half without missing a shot. Shuler finished with six assists and 7-of-15 shooting from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers.

Luis Rodriguez had career highs with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels (2-0), who shot 52% (30 of 58) from the floor.

Ty Gadsden scored 16 points for UNCW (3-3). Mike Okauru, the only player to start in each game this season for the Seahawks, added 15 points. Jaylen Sims had 13 points. The trio each had three of the Seahawks’ nine 3-pointers.

Ole Miss closed the first half with an 11-2 run for a 38-18 lead. Shuler’s 3-pointer gave the Rebels their largest lead, 51-25 with 15 minutes to play.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

The Rebels are in the midst of a four-game stretch in seven days, the most in a one-week span since 2016. Ole Miss routed Jackson State 80-45 at home in its season opener. The Rebels are scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Monday before traveling to Middle Tennessee and Dayton.

In accordance with the state of Mississippis most recent executive order in response to COVID-19 , attendance will be capped at 10% inside 9,500-seat The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

