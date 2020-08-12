SPORTS

White Sox activate Anderson, put Garcia on IL

White Sox activate Anderson, put Garcia on IL

The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list and put infielder Leury Garcia on the IL with a sprained left thumb.

DETROIT The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list and put infielder Leury Garcia on the IL with a sprained left thumb.

Garcia appeared to be hurt after sliding into first in Monday might’s game at Detroit. He stayed in the game as a runner but was replaced defensively.

Anderson had been out with a strained right groin. He’s in the starting lineup batting leadoff Tuesday against the Tigers.

Anderson, the major league batting leader in 2019, was hitting .333 entering Tuesday’s game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: August 12, 2020, 4:35 AM IST
