SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton (shoulder) on injured list

White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton (shoulder) on injured list

The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.

Share this:

CHICAGO The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.

The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury Garca (sprained left thumb) to the 45-day injured list. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago’s alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.

Hamilton has no record and a 4.50 ERA in four appearances this season. The IL move was made retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he recorded one out and was charged with two runs in an 8-4 victory at Detroit.

___

Also Watch

After MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 15, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
Next Story
Loading