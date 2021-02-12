News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Whitfield Leaner Lifts Campbell Past USC Upstate 72-71
1-MIN READ

Whitfield Leaner Lifts Campbell Past USC Upstate 72-71

Whitfield Leaner Lifts Campbell Past USC Upstate 72-71

Jordan Whitfield scored the gamewinner on an offbalance baseline jumper through contact with 8.8 seconds left and Messiah Thompson came off the bench to score 19 as Campbell rallied past South Carolina Upstate 7271 on Thursday night.

BUIES CREEK, N.C.: Jordan Whitfield scored the game-winner on an off-balance baseline jumper through contact with 8.8 seconds left and Messiah Thompson came off the bench to score 19 as Campbell rallied past South Carolina Upstate 72-71 on Thursday night.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (11-9, 7-6 Big South Conference). Whitfield added 14 points. Joshua Lusane had seven rebounds and blocked a potential game-winner by USC Upstate at the buzzer.

South Carolina Upstate scored a season-high 40 first-half points but was held scoreless over the final 4:12, missing its last seven shots of the game.

Everette Hammond had 20 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (4-14, 4-8). Nevin Zink added 13 points. Khydarius Smith had 11 points. Tommy Bruner had 10, but his potential game-winner was blocked at the buzzer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...