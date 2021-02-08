Who is Tom Brady, the 7 Time Winner of Super Bowl Title; Know About the 43-Year-Old Quarterback

He is 43 years old, but age, they say, is just a number. And Tom Brady, the American football quarterback, described by many commentators and analysts, as the greatest in that position, seems to be proving it every passing day.

On Sunday, Brady took home his seventh Super Bowl title, more than any other player in NFL history, after underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

He completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, winning the Most Valuable Player award for a record fifth time.

Following the triumph, a video shared by NFL on Twitter showed another modern great Patrick Mahomes, from the Chiefs, hugging the veteran quarterback and congratulating him. Not to forget, the game was billed as a competition between the two quarterbacks, belonging to two different generations.

Born in 1977 in San Mateo, California, Brady was selected in the 2000 National Football League draft alongside 11 other quarterbacks. Astoundingly, while each of the other 11 has been out for over a decade, Brady endures, having played his 10th Super Bowl last night.

During his childhood, Brady often turned up at games involving San Francisco 49ers to watch his idol Joe Montana, another legendary quarterback. It's said the 43-year-old legend was equally good in baseball in his high school days.

After a two-decade-long tremendously successful run, Brady had his worst season with the Patriots in 2019 throwing just 24 touchdown passes, his lowest since 2006. The performance led to many asking if age had finally taken its toll on the legend. In a move that shocked everyone, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And in his very first season, Brady delivered the title for the Buccaneers, a glory they coveted since 2002 when they won last.

The legendary quarterback had already set a world record, claiming six titles and four MVP awards during his time with Patriots.

Besides the title, the second for Bucs, it was an after-match conversation that made the fans happier. Speaking to CBS, Brady said: "It was an amazing team effort... super proud of our team, we are champs," he said.

The interviewer, then, asked, "coming back to make it eighth?"

"I'm coming back. I am coming back. Better believe it," said Brady.

When it comes to records, Brady registered another one last night. He became the only second quarterback to win titles with two different teams. Only Peyton Manning, who won one apiece with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, had seen that glory before Brady.

Tom Brady fact file

Name: Tom Brady

Age: 43

Height: 6-feet-4 (1.93m)

Position: Quarterback

NFL Draft: 2000, 6th round, 199th pick

NFL Teams: New England Patriots 2000-2019, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020

Super Bowl appearances: 10

Super Bowls won: 7 (record) - 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Super Bowls lost: 3 - 2008, 2012, 2018

Super Bowl touchdown passes: 21 (record)

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player: 5 (record) - 2002, 2004, 2015, 2017, 2021

NFL Most Valuable Player: 3 - 2007, 2010, 2017

NFL Comeback Player of the Year - 2009

Pro Bowl (all-star) selections: 14

NFL touchdown pass leader: 2002, 2007, 2010, 2015

NFL passing yards leader: 2005, 2007, 2017

The oldest player in Super Bowl history at 43