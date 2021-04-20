Who's Saying What after Announcement of European Super League

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan have announced plans for a breakaway European Super League.

“It is our task to protect the European sport model, so if some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choices. They are responsible for their choices."

— FIFA president Gianni Infantino

“The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

— UEFA threatened to ban teams from other European competitions

“I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against this disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else."

— UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

“There’s still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes… Come to your senses. Not out of love for football because I imagine some of you don’t have much of that."

— Ceferin implores owners to ditch the plans

“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream."

— English Premier League

“The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich."

— Spanish La Liga

— We have to think about why 16-24 year-olds are no longer interested in football. There are poor quality matches and there are other platforms for entertainment. Football has to change."

— Real Madrid president and new Super League president Florentino Perez

“I can only say my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen."

— Liverpool midfielder James Milner speaks out against the plans of his own club

“I feel responsible for the team, for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. It’s a very tough time I’m sure, but I will try to help to sort it somehow."

— Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

“We, the coaches, are ready to coach the clubs. I have no doubt that the club will make the best decision for what is best for the future of the club."

— Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

“I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions. I think it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part. On my badge it says that everyone has to play their role. My role is to coach."

— Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

“We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models."

— Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli

“The clubs and their junior teams should be excluded from all competitions, until they have a second thought for their many supporters who made them into the giants of world football."

— DFB president Fritz Keller

“In light of today’s reports on the subject of a so-called breakaway league, ECA as the body representing 246 leading clubs across Europe reiterates its stated commitment to working on developing the UEFA Club Competitions (UCCs) model with UEFA for the cycle beginning 2024 and that a ‘closed super league model’ to which media articles refer would be strongly opposed by ECA."

— European Club Association (ECA)

“Dreams can’t be buy (bought)."

— Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

“Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action. They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

— UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening."

— UK culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden

“It’s the death of football… Football is based on the concept of competitive balance, sporting competition and qualifying on merit. What is the point of going to watch Arsenal play Everton this Friday if we know they’ve already qualified for a so-called Super League next year?"

— Tim Payton, head of the Arsenal Supporters Trust, to AFP

“We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger."

— David Beckham, who played for three of the Super League clubs

— “The so-called ‘SuperLeague’ is anything but ‘super’. This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football and the wider football community, only to serve self-interested owners who stopped caring about their fans long ago and have complete disregard for sporting merit. Tragic."

— Former Barcelona and Real Madrid player Luis Figo

“This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan."

— Premier League club Everton

“Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League — not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there."

— Fenerbahce midfielder Mesut Ozil, whose former clubs include Real Madrid and Arsenal

“I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet."

— Paris Saint-Germain’s Spain midfielder Ander Herrera

