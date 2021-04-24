WHU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2020-21 between West Ham United vs Chelsea: Capital bragging rights are on the line in this Premier League London derby clash when West Ham United play host to Chelsea on Saturday. Chelsea reclaimed their place in the top four with a goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this week, while West Ham finished at fifth when they fell to a disappointing defeat to struggling Newcastle United.

Both sides are level on points (55) in the league standings, Chelsea are ahead of West Ham by just goal difference and will aim to grab the all-important three points as a place in the top four is at stake.

The Premier League 2020-21 WHU vs CHE match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

WHU vs CHE Live Streaming

Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, while live streaming is also available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WHU vs CHE Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, April 24 at the London Stadium, in London. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

WHU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jesse Lingard

Vice-Captain: Christian Pulisic

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

Defenders: Angelo Ogbonna, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Jesse Lingard, Arthur Masuaku

Strikers: Timo Werner, Said Benrahma

WHU vs CHE Probable XIs

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Arthur Masuaku, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (GK); Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz

