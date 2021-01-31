WHU vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

West Ham United and Liverpool are separated by just one place and two points and when they lock horns against one another at the London Stadium. West Ham United are a side inform and they are currently in the fifth position while defending champions Liverpool go into the match in fourth place after their much-needed 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

West Ham have won their last four Premier League games and have brilliant in the recent past as far as their defensive formation is concerned. Now, if they manage to trump Liverpool, they will leapfrog to the fourth position.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Liverpool game will commence at 10:00 pm IST.

WHU vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, West Ham vs Liverpool Live Streaming

West Ham vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WHU vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, West Ham vs Liverpool: Match Details

Sunday, January 31 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool captain: Sadio Mane

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool vice-captain: Michail Antonio

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool midfielders: Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs LIV Dream11 team for West Ham vs Liverpool strikers: Sadio Mane, Michail Antonio

WHU vs LIV, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Thomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

WHU vs LIV, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs West Ham: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane