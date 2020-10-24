WHU vs MNC Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

West Ham will eye for their fourth successive win in Premier League when they will welcome Manchester City on Saturday, October 24. The Hammers, in the last match, held Tottenham Hotspur to 3-3 draw. The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham vs Manchester City fixture will be hosted at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, who kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Arsenal in their last EPL outing, will try to maintain their dominance on the field. The Sky Blues are sitting on the 11th position in the Premier League table with seven points. On the other side, West Ham are 9th with the same number of points but they are ahead due to the goal difference.

The West Ham vs Manchester City fixture will kick off at 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time.

West Ham forward Said Benrahma, who is a new signing for the side, might not feature in the starting XI. While Michail Antonio is in contention for the City Clash. The 30-year-old midfielder was not included in the squad against Tottenham. Whereas, forward Sebastien Haller, who was sidelined after picking a knock, has returned to the training sessions.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has been sidelined for next four to six weeks. He picked a leg injury against Porto in Champions League.

anche

West Ham vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WHU vs MNC Premier League 2020-21, West Ham vs Manchester City : Match Details

October 25 – 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the London Stadium

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 team for West Ham vs Manchester City

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 prediction for West Ham vs Manchester City Captain: Aguero

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 prediction for West Ham vs Manchester City Vice-Captain: Sterling

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 prediction for West Ham vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Ederson

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 prediction for West Ham vs Manchester City Defenders: Walker, Dias, Ogbonna, Cresswel

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 prediction for West Ham vs Manchester City Midfielders: De Bruyne, Rice, Foden

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MNC Dream11 prediction for West Ham vs Manchester City Strikers: Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini; Antonio

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs West Ham: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling