WHU vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Premier League action returns with fans for the first time since March this year, as Manchester United take on West Ham United on Saturday, December 5 at the London Stadium. 2,000 lucky fans will be allowed inside the 60,000-seater stadium as England remains under stricter social distancing conditions. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 11:00pm IST. Manchester United have won their last three matches in the Premier League since losing to Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently at the ninth position from the same number of games with 16 points and five wins to their name.

Whereas, West Ham United are on a great run and are looking for their fourth straight win. The Hammers have won five of their past eight league matches, including the last three in a row. They currently sit fifth with 17 points in the home league standings.

The Red Devils have won just three of the past 11 league meetings against the Hammers. The latter could beat United for a third successive time in the home league. However, this will be the fourth Premier League fixture between the two with West Ham starting above United in the table.

WHU vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, West Ham United vs Manchester United Live Streaming

West Ham United vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WHU vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, West Ham United vs. Manchester United: Match Details

December 5 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the London Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 team for West Ham United vs. Manchester United

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 prediction for West Ham United vs. Manchester United captain: Bruno Fernandes

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 prediction for West Ham United vs. Manchester United vice-captain: Michail Antonio

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 prediction for West Ham United vs. Manchester United goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 prediction for West Ham United vs. Manchester United defenders: Harry Maguire, Alex Tellies, Aaron Cresswell

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 prediction for West Ham United vs. Manchester United midfielders: Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs MUN Dream11 prediction for West Ham United vs. Manchester United strikers: Edinson Cavani, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

WHU vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs West Ham United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

WHU vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Lukasz Fabianski; Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals