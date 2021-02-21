WHU vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to close the gap on West Ham United and their other top-four rivals when they go across to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League matches - as many as in their previous 28 - and they will enter this fixture six points behind West Ham with a game in hand to play.

While Tottenham have struggled for consistency, West Ham have been enjoying their best campaign in top-flight since 1985-86. They enter this match after they beat bottom side Sheffield United 3-0 to make it 42 points from 24 matches.

The Hammers have won 64 of the 215 previous matches against Tottenham, while Spurs have won 98.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur game will commence at 05:30 pm IST.

WHU vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WHU vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Details

Sunday, February 21 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, WHU vs TOT Dream11 team for West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-captain: Jarrod Bowen

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele

Strikers: Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane

WHU vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson; Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Jarrod Bowen

WHU vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs West Ham United: Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Keywords: WHU vs TOT dream11, WHU vs TOT dream11 prediction, WHU vs TOT dream11 team, WHU vs TOT dream11 top picks, WHU vs TOT Dream11, Premier League, Premier League live streaming, Premier League live score, WHU vs TOT live score, Fantasy Tips