WHU vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

West Ham United have a great chance to boost their chances of securing a berth in Europe as they host relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion. The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion will be played at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are still very much in contention to book a slot in Europe. However, they will up against Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion, which is a side in form as they have just managed to pick up a 3-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham United have eked out three consecutive 1-0 victories in a row and look to be a side riding high on momentum. As far as the team is concerned, David Moyes has revealed that Arthur Masuaku will not be available for a couple of months.

For West Bromwich Albion, Sam Johnstone and Matt Phillips have both tested positive for the coronavirus and hence, will miss out this match. Grady Diangana is out with a hamstring injury. Also, Conor Townsend and Karlan Grant will not be available owing to injury concerns.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

WHU vs WBA Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team West Ham United probable line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: Lucasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

WHU vs WBA Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 West Bromwich Albion probable line-up vs West Ham United: David Button, Kieran Gibbs, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Robert Snodgrass, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson