Why Charles Leclerc is Doing Better Than Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz arrived at Ferrari in 2021, and it did not take too much time for the Spaniard to find silverware. In his debut season, he managed to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc. Sainz had joined Ferrari after two brilliant seasons with McLaren. But the story has been totally different in the ongoing campaign. Leclerc is currently occupying the third spot in the 2022 standings with 116 points in his kitty. Sainz, on the other hand, finds himself in the fifth spot with 85 points to his name.

At one point in the current season, Leclerc was 40 points ahead of the current leader Max Verstappen but due to some indecisiveness and bad luck, the 24-year-old driver had to give up the lead.

Sainz, on the other hand, had to suffer some tough weeks. His poor run of form started with two consecutive Did Not Finish (DNF) in Melbourne and Imola. Leclerc had clinched the top spot at the Australian GP but at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the Monegasque just managed to claim sixth spot.

But Sainz’s poor form did not last long as he bounced back convincingly at the Monaco GP with P2 finish.

A detailed study shared by The Sports Rush suggests that with a higher top speed Sainz finds himself in a comfortable position at the end of the straights. But his struggle seems to emerge with pace in the corners. The study further reveals that Sainz is found controlling his car pretty efficiently around the corners but Leclerc brakes abruptly in the same region of the track.

Smooth handling around the corner also helps Sainz in maintaining much-needed stability. Leclerc’s abrupt handling in that area of the track initially hampers his progression but it also gives him a wider line on the exit which provides him better traction.

The study concludes with the fact that the advantage Leclerc is getting over Sainz is primarily due to his terrific show in the low-speed corners.

