Why James Hillier is Betting on Track and Field to Bring India Medals from Athletics

“Fine weather! Perfect for athletics,” James Hillier noted as he walked out at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The sun was nearing its highest point in the sky as hundreds of young athletes stood at the starting point for the track events to continue.

Hillier, the Athletics Director for the Reliance Foundation Athletics Programme clarified that hot weather actually helps in performance as participants can get warmed up quick and perform at peak.

The day was for the “Performance Graded Races” (PGC) at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Centre (HPC), which sees athletes competing against each other on the basis of their timings, irrespective of age or sex, a first of its kind concept in India.

“As the years have progressed, we are seeing an increase in the talent that is coming through for the PGC’s. What started as an opportunity for our HPC athletes to compete against themselves, to see this become a program that is enabling the development of athletes in Odisha and our athletes an opportunity to improve. We are also looking at PGC’s as an opportunity for athletes to come and participate and deserving athletes to join the HPC program,” Hillier said at the end of the meet.

When asked about India’s chances in short-distance track events, vis-a-vis 100m or 200m at the World stage, and the future of the sport in the country, Hillier reasoned why not.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t produce world class athletes in India. I see no reason. The climate is hot, support is fantastic. We got everything we need here, he said, adding that the facilities at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC is arguably up there with the best across the globe.

When pointed out that most Indian athletes go abroad to train, Hillier clarified: “It’s all about what’s right for the right person. Neeraj (Chopra) has been training in Chula Vista, San Diego. That’s right for him because that guy is too damn famous to be in India. He’s just too famous. He can’t walk down the street. So his training is gonna get interrupted and it’s just going to be a nightmare for him.”

Targeting more medals, Hillier has designed India’s first indoor athletics stadium at the Kalinga Stadium. The plan is to have Indians prepared for atmosphere for indoor athletics as meets in the west turn away from the field to harsher temperatures.

The Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC is in collaboration with the Odisha government, and focus in these early years have understandably been on developing athletes of the state and help them win more medals at national meets.

In that effort, Hillier has brought together a team – Head Coach Martin Owens, Sports Nutritionist Mihira A R Khopkar, Sports Physiotherapist Nilesh Makwana and Strength and Conditioning Coach Rahul Vashisth – to look after every need of not only local but India’s best athletes training at the facility. Focus is also on Sports Science & Medicine with top experts in areas such as nutrition, psychology, strength & conditioning, physiotherapy and injury rehabilitation are available to the athletes.

