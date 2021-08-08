EXCLUSIVE - Why Neeraj Chopra Did Not Eat Sushi in Tokyo

You can’t go to Japan and not have Sushi. It’s a bit like coming to India and not eating Chaat. But then Neeraj Chopra wasn’t just another tourist in Tokyo. He was a traveller carrying a billion dreams of a medal starved nation. Dreams of Olympic glory, for himself and his country. And well SUSHI was just too much of a risk. “I just could not take a chance with anything new. What if I had an upset stomach? So I just stuck to my regular diet," says Neeraj.

Regular diet on on match days is anything with low fat. Grilled chicken breast, eggs, fruits and salad. A recent addition is salmon. But sushi with it’s raw seafood goodness isn’t for everyone’s stomach.

The Desi boy has stayed away from Sushi but hopes his mother in panipat has his favourite Choorma ready. “It is a simple dish of roti, ghee and sugar. “I travel so much that I don’t miss home food so much now, but there is nothing like ghar ka khana."

As for Sushi, well Mr Chopra rather eat Gol Gappas.

