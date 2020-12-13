Wilder Says Struggling Blades Must Sharpen Up Quickly

Under-fire Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said his players need to snap out of their self doubt and improve their form, after they were outclassed by Southampton in a 3-0 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

United’s 11th loss of the season from 12 games leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table, and Wilder said his players were capable of doing better.

“We were beaten by the better side. We were up against players playing at the top of their game. Obviously we’re not,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“We had a good bit of possession at the start of the second half. We had the best chance in that period. Sander Berge should have scored. If he had, that changes the dynamics of the game.

Wilder said that his players were not playing anything like their best football.

“As a team we’re not showing nearly enough of what we can produce… Players doubt themselves… that’s normal, but we have to snap out of it. We have to look at our next game to try and get that win to get that belief and improve confidence.”

Blades defender Phil Jagielka said there was no place to hide for his team, who host Manchester United on Thursday.

“You can’t get away from it. It is not pretty or enjoyable, the way things have gone. But it’s only us that can get us out of it. We have to dust ourselves down now. The Premier League seems to enjoy throwing you these tough games,” he said.

“We need a result, however it comes… We need a result to get ourselves away from this.”