Wild's Fiala Suspended 3 Games For Boarding Kings' Roy

The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala for three games without pay Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

NEW YORK: The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala for three games without pay Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

The players were chasing a loose puck into the corner in the second period Thursday night when Fiala shoved Roy from behind, sending him face-first into the boards. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice and did not return.

Fiala was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct. He’ll forfeit $77,586.

It will be on multiple videos, teaching clips for young players, older players, junior players, pro players on basically what not to do, Kings coach Todd McLellan said after the game. I feel bad for Roysie. I dont even know if theres any intent on the Fiala thing, it just happened. But we have to know by now that we cant do that.

