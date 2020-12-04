News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Wilkins, Hemphill Lift Drake Over Omaha 87-66

    D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Nebraska Omaha 8766 on Thursday night.

    D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Nebraska Omaha 87-66 on Thursday night.

    Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points for Drake (3-0). Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn and Darnell Brodie each had 10 points. Penn also had 10 assists.

    Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks (1-4). Ayo Akinwole added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had 11 points.

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

