Wilkins Scores 22 To Lift Drake Over Indiana St. 81-63
1-MIN READ

D.J. Wilkins had 22 points as Drake became the first team to reach 10 wins this season, defeating Indiana State 8163 on Sunday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.: D.J. Wilkins had 22 points as Drake became the first team to reach 10 wins this season, defeating Indiana State 81-63 on Sunday.

Wilkins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers in the game marked the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Shanquan Hemphill had 16 points for Drake (10-0). Tremell Murphy added 10 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and seven assists.

Tre Williams had 13 points for the Sycamores (3-3, 0-1). Cooper Neese added 13 points. Tyreke Key had 10 points. Jake LaRavia had 9 points and 12 rebounds.

The two teams meet again on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

