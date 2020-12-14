Wilkins Scores 23 To Lead Drake Past Air Force 81-53

News18 Logo

DES MOINES, Iowa: D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Drake rolled past Air Force 81-53 on Sunday.

Joseph Yesufu had 11 points for Drake (6-0), which won its 22nd straight non-conference home game. Roman Penn added 11 points and eight assists. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points.

Abe Kinrade had 15 points for the Falcons (2-2). A.J. Walker added 14 points and Chris Joyce had 13.

Drake plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday. Air Force plays Nevada on the road on Friday.

