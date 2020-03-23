English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
'Will Be Better if Olympics are Postponed’: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bajrang Punia (Photo Credit: UWW)

Bajrang Punia said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should be postponed as coronavirus spreads around the world.

Bajrang Punia is India’s one of the best shots at getting a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held shortly.

With the world wrestling with a deadly virus at the moment, Punia believes postponing the global sports event is the best option right now.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 65-kg division wrestler said that “the way things are going on right now, it will be better if the Olympics are postponed. It will be beneficial not just for us, but for athletes from all countries. This is a difficult moment for everyone.”

If the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to go ahead according to the schedule and so does other countries, Punia added that he will “also have to go”.

“But it will be better if they wait..till the situation gets better. Zindagi rahi toh hi Olympics khel payenge (We can play at the Olympics only if we remain alive). But if you lose your life, then what’s the point of the Olympics?” the wrestler further said.

As numerous sports event have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, it is only a matter of time Olympics faces a similar future. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be “unavoidable” if the games cannot be held completely.

Punia has been keeping himself confined in a Sonepat building and going out only when needed. As “wrestling is a contact sport” and the virus “spreads from human contact”, he said that they “have to be extra careful”.

