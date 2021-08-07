CHANGE LANGUAGE
5-MIN READ

'Will be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra made history for India at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters Photo)

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra went into the history books with a first gold medal in athletics and PM Modi heaped praise on him.

Neeraj Chopra became the golden boy of India on Saturday when he won the country’s first-ever gold medal in an athletics event at the Olympics. Neeraj threw a best distance of 87.58m in the men’s javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics to become India’s second-ever individual gold medallist. He has won a third athletics medal for the country but a first gold. This was Neeraj’s first appearance at the Olympics and he created history and reached where no other Indian has ever been.

After near misses from Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George, Neeraj Chopra brings the joy of an athletics gold to the country. For long, India has craved a medal in athletics and Neeraj Chopra has made the dream a reality. India’s only two athletics medals were silver by Normal Pritchard in the 1900 Olympics. For the independent India, this is a first athletics medal.

Here is the magical throw by Neeraj that eventually won him and India the gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for Neeraj and hailed his historic moment. He wrote on Twitter, “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020."

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a photograph of a young Neeraj in his Indian Army gear and said that the Haryana boy “performed like a true soldier".

He wrote, “The Golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic brings laurels for the Indian Army. He performed like a true soldier at the Olympics. It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him!"

A ground-breaker in Indian athletics, PT Usha took to Twitter to bless Neeraj on completing her “unrealised dream" of an Olympic medal.

The owner of JSW Group, who sponsor Neeraj, Parth Jindal said he was extremely proud of what Neeraj had achieved on Saturday and he could not thank the Sports Ministry and the TOPS scheme enough.

“When we @TheJSWGroup created the @IIS_Vijayanagar the dream was and is to hear Jana Gana Mana at the Olympic Games - I committed to everyone that it will happen - I am so proud today of @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning gold - I cannot thank @Media_SAI and TOPS enough - JAI HIND," he wrote.

The Haryana government announced a cash reward of Rs six crore and a Grade-I government job for Neeraj.

Sports Minister Anuraj Thakur congratulated Neeraj on his achievement, “Let me first congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance. It’s a historic win and a great achievement. And highest ever tally in Olympics."

first published:August 07, 2021, 18:21 IST