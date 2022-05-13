Will Goldberg Return to WWE for One Last Epic Fight? Here's the Truth

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the most recognisable wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling. Goldberg evokes strong emotions and has very passionate fans.

Goldberg’s last match was against the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in February. Ever since that match, Goldberg’s fans are wondering about the future of the veteran wrestler.

Reportedly, the match against Reigns was the last match on Goldberg’s contract. In that epic match, Reigns had defeated Goldberg after he locked in his guillotine choke.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, the 55-year-old had hinted that he would be open to a new contract with WWE. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg said, “I’m focused on what’s next. If they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds."

Goldberg rose to stardom with his stint with the World Championship Wrestling.

Goldberg took WCW by storm with his imposing size, herculean strength, and superhuman intensity. ‘Da Man’ defeated big names one after another, leading to one of the most popular winning streaks in the entire history of wrestling. From his debut in 1997 to the end of 1998, Goldberg was on an unbeaten run. Kevin Nash finally ended his streak of 173 consecutive wins at the 1998 Starrcade pay-per-view event.

Interestingly, Goldberg won more titles in WWE than he did at the WCW. In his four years at WCW, Goldberg won a solitary world title, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

On the other hand, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2003 during his first stint with the WWE. In his second stint, Goldberg won the Universal Championship twice. In 2016, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar within 90 seconds in a blockbuster match of the Survivor Series.

Goldberg hasn’t officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling. But his fans know that at the ripe old age of 55, the time will come sooner rather than later. But they hope that Goldberg will return to the WWE for one last dance.

