Will Miss our Inappropriate Jokes: Sania Mirza Reacts to Barbora Strycova's Retirement

Barbora Strycova, a former top-ranked doubles player and Wimbledon singles semifinalist, announced her retirement.

“Until now, tennis was the only world I knew,” Strycova said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even though all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moment(s) and victories were worth it.”

The 35-year-old Czech player previously announced her pregnancy. She is due in September and doesn’t plan to return after giving birth.

“I never planned to end my career during a pandemic,” she said. “However, some moments in life just can’t be planned and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom.”

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza wished her former doubles partner luck and said she would miss seeing the Czech tennis player.

“Good luck with the next phase.. we have some amazing laughs and memories on and off the court..will miss seeing you and our inappropriate jokes..congratulations on an amazing career B," Saina posted on Twitter.

Good luck with the next phase.. we have some amazing laughs and memories on and off the court will miss seeing you and our inappropriate jokes congratulations on an amazing career B https://t.co/qXo3MMn2aT— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 4, 2021

Strycova won two WTA singles titles and 31 in doubles.

She was at her best at Wimbledon in 2019, when she won the women’s doubles with Hsieh Su-wei to become No. 1 and reached the singles semifinals, losing to Serena Williams. Her career-high in singles was No. 16.

In 2016, she teamed up with Lucie Safarova to win the bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here