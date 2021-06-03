sports

News18» News»Sports»‘Will Never Forget The Fans’: Lana Posts a Heartfelt Message on Twitter After Being Released From WWE
2-MIN READ

‘Will Never Forget The Fans’: Lana Posts a Heartfelt Message on Twitter After Being Released From WWE

The American professional wrestler was signed by WWE in 2013. She last wrestled on Monday's WWE Raw, teaming with Naomi.

Catherine Joy “CJ" Perry, popularly known by her ring name Lana, took to Twitter after she was let go along with a host of other WWE RAW Superstar. The latest round of releases, which are a part of more budget cuts, sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world and fans alike.

Lana, along with a couple of photos, tweeted a statement this afternoon and said she will never “forget the fans”. She made references to most of the WWE storylines she was part of and her pairing with multiple tag team partners. “You definitely elevated me,” she concluded.

The American professional wrestler was signed by WWE in 2013. She last wrestled on Monday’s WWE Raw, teaming with Naomi, however the duo lost the duel against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

Lana’s long time tag team partner Naomi sent out a heartfelt message to her. Naomi shared photos of themselves and wrote that they will “always remain friends, no matter what.”

Following the Monday Night RAW Superstar’s release, her husband, and current AEW TNT Champion, Miro (previously known as Rusev in WWE) took to the microblogging site to send a bold message. In his post in which he is seemingly taking a shot the company, he wrote one cannot “soar with eagles,” if you are in the company of “turkeys”

Meanwhile, the latest slew of releases has started speculation among the pro-wrestling community and fans as to what could be the future of these WWE Superstars and where do they go next. At the moment, gossip circles are rife with Lana possibly signing up with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the coming months and reuniting with husband Miro. The couple worked together against each other during their time at WWE and fans would love to see them reunite in AEW.

Along with Lana, likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were also released.

June 03, 2021, 17:42 IST