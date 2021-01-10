News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»William & Mary Ends Four-game Losing Streak
1-MIN READ

William & Mary Ends Four-game Losing Streak

William & Mary Ends Four-game Losing Streak

Quinn Blair had 13 points and eight rebounds as William & Mary beat Delaware 6762 on Saturday to end a fourgame losing streak.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.: Quinn Blair had 13 points and eight rebounds as William & Mary beat Delaware 67-62 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Connor Kochera had 12 points and eight rebounds for William & Mary (3-5, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Ben Wight added 10 points. Mehkel Harvey had nine rebounds.

Luke Loewe, who led the Tribe in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Dylan Painter had 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Blue Hens (3-5, 1-2). Gianmarco Arletti added 13 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

PUBLISH SETTINGS:

URGENCY: Routine

PLATFORM:

AUDIENCE:

CATEGORY: Sports

CONTENT TYPE: Game Story

NAMED ITEM:

SOURCE: Automated Insights

LANGUAGE: en


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...