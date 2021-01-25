Williams Carries Gardner-Webb Over Charleston Southern 74-62

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.: DMaurian Williams had a career-best 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 74-62 on Sunday.

This series was originally set for Jan 4-5 and was moved up when South Carolina Upstate couldn’t play at Gardner-Webb.

Jordan Sears had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (5-9, 4-5 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had seven assists.

Gardner-Webb posted a season-high 22 assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-12, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row.

