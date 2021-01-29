Williams Leads Murray St. Past Tennessee St. 73-53

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

MURRAY, Ky.: KJ Williams had a career-high 25 points plus 16 rebounds as Murray State easily defeated Tennessee State 73-53 on Thursday night.

Devin Gilmore had 12 points for Murray State (7-7, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chico Carter Jr. added 10 points. Tevin Brown had six rebounds.

Tennessee State scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Mark Freeman had 22 points and five steals for the Tigers (3-11, 2-9).

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, scored five points. He shot 17% from behind the arc (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


