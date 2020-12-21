News18 Logo

Williams Lifts Marshall Over Robert Morris 85-71

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.: Jannson Williams tied his career high with 24 points as Marshall beat Robert Morris 85-71 on Sunday.

Taevion Kinsey had 17 points for Marshall (5-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.

AJ Bramah had 16 points for the Colonials (1-2). Jon Williams added 15 points. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.

Marshall plays UNC-Asheville at home on Tuesday. Robert Morris matches up against Cleveland St. at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


