News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Williams Scores 22 To Lead Charlotte Past UAB 70-55
1-MIN READ

Williams Scores 22 To Lead Charlotte Past UAB 70-55

Williams Scores 22 To Lead Charlotte Past UAB 70-55

Brice Williams had a careerhigh 22 points as Charlotte got past UAB 7055 on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Brice Williams had a career-high 22 points as Charlotte got past UAB 70-55 on Saturday.

Jahmir Young had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for the Blazers (10-2, 3-1). Trey Jemison added 10 points.

The 49ers leveled the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...