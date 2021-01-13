News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Williams Scores 25 To Carry Buffalo Over Western Michigan
1-MIN READ

Williams Scores 25 To Carry Buffalo Over Western Michigan

Williams Scores 25 To Carry Buffalo Over Western Michigan

Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 8569 on Tuesday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich.: Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos (2-8, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...