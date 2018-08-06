English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Willian Keen To Stay in Chelsea Under Sarri
Chelsea midfielder Willian has ended media speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge, saying he is happy at the club and has no intention of leaving them in the current transfer window.
(image: chelsea)
Loading...
Chelsea midfielder Willian has ended media speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge, saying he is happy at the club and has no intention of leaving them in the current transfer window.
British media reports said Brazil international Willian had become a target for Barcelona and Manchester United following the breakdown of his relationship with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte towards the end of last season.
The 29-year-old cleared the air after Chelsea's 2-0 Community Shield defeat by Manchester City under new coach Maurizio Sarri.
"I've always made it very clear that I've always been very happy playing for Chelsea. I never said that I want to leave the club," Willian told reporters.
Willian returned late from his close season break and only joined his team mates at the club's training ground four days before the Community Shield clash at Wembley Stadium.
Former Napoli boss Sarri, who replaced Conte last month, had said he had no problem with Willian and hoped to keep him at the club as he sets about putting his stamp on the team.
"This is a new era, with a new manager and I've had a good conversation with him. I hope we can enjoy a lot of victories," Willian said.
Chelsea, who are looking to improve on their fifth-placed finish last season, kick off their league campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town on Aug. 11.
Also Watch
British media reports said Brazil international Willian had become a target for Barcelona and Manchester United following the breakdown of his relationship with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte towards the end of last season.
The 29-year-old cleared the air after Chelsea's 2-0 Community Shield defeat by Manchester City under new coach Maurizio Sarri.
"I've always made it very clear that I've always been very happy playing for Chelsea. I never said that I want to leave the club," Willian told reporters.
Willian returned late from his close season break and only joined his team mates at the club's training ground four days before the Community Shield clash at Wembley Stadium.
Former Napoli boss Sarri, who replaced Conte last month, had said he had no problem with Willian and hoped to keep him at the club as he sets about putting his stamp on the team.
"This is a new era, with a new manager and I've had a good conversation with him. I hope we can enjoy a lot of victories," Willian said.
Chelsea, who are looking to improve on their fifth-placed finish last season, kick off their league campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town on Aug. 11.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Mahindra and Jeep Engage in a Legal Tussle Over Roxor SUV Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...