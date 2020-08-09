SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Willian says 'time has now come' to leave Chelsea

Willian says 'time has now come' to leave Chelsea

Brazil forward Willian used his 32nd birthday to announce that the time has now come to leave Chelsea.

Share this:

LONDON Brazil forward Willian used his 32nd birthday to announce that the time has now come to leave Chelsea.

Willian is out of contract following a seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge amid repeated media reports of a free transfer switch to London rivals Arsenal.

The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates, he wrote in an open letter to Chelsea fans published Sunday on Twitter.

Willian won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea and said he would depart with his head held high.

He later added: Thanks for everything @chelseafc and Chelsea fans!!!

___

Also Watch

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review | Tech And Auto Show | CNN News18

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 9, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Next Story
Loading