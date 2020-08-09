Willian says 'time has now come' to leave Chelsea

LONDON Brazil forward Willian used his 32nd birthday to announce that the time has now come to leave Chelsea.

Willian is out of contract following a seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge amid repeated media reports of a free transfer switch to London rivals Arsenal.

The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates, he wrote in an open letter to Chelsea fans published Sunday on Twitter.

Willian won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea and said he would depart with his head held high.

He later added: Thanks for everything @chelseafc and Chelsea fans!!!

