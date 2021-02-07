News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Willis Leads Incarnate Word Over Texas A&M-CC 58-53
1-MIN READ

Keaston Willis posted 17 points and Incarnate Word narrowly defeated Texas A&MCorpus Christi 5853 on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas: Keaston Willis posted 17 points and Incarnate Word narrowly defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58-53 on Saturday.

Marcus Larsson scored nine points with nine rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 5-4 Southland Conference).

Myles Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (3-12, 0-6), who now have lost six straight. DeLazarus Keys added eight rebounds.

Incarnate Word also dropped Texas A&M-CC 72-53 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


