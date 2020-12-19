Next Story
Wilson Leads SIU-Edwardsville Past Morehead St. 69-65
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: December 19, 2020, 07:42 IST
MOREHEAD, Ky.: Sidney Wilson had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville edged past Morehead State 69-65 on Friday night. Carlos Curtis added 13 points for the Cougars, and Cam Williams chipped in nine points.
Philip Pepple Jr. had three blocks for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-4, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference).
Johni Broome had 14 points for the Eagles (4-5, 1-2). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Hunt, Jr. had 11 points and six assists.
