News18» News»Sports»Wilson Lifts Louisiana-Lafayette Past ULM 88-72
1-MIN READ

Mylik Wilson had 20 points as LouisianaLafayette defeated ULM 8872 on Saturday.

MONROE, La.: Mylik Wilson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated ULM 88-72 on Saturday.

Ty Harper had 19 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-7, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Akwuba added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Russell Harrison had 17 points for the Warhawks (5-16, 3-11). Elijah Gonzales added 15 points. Josh Nicholas had 10 points.

The Ragin Cajuns evened the season series against the Warhawks with the win. ULM defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 72-66 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


