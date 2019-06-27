Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wimbledon: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Becomes Youngest Woman to Qualify for Main Draw in Open Era

Wimbledon 2019: American Cori Gauff is also the first 15-year-old to make it to the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament in 10 years.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Wimbledon: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Becomes Youngest Woman to Qualify for Main Draw in Open Era
Cori Gauff won three qualifying rounds to reach the Wimbledon main draw.
"Remember the name" - Wimbledon's social media handle stated as they put out Cori Gauff's achievement on Thursday.

American tennis player Cori Gauff at 15 years and 122 days became the youngest woman to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era as she beat Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-1.

With the win, Gauff also became the first 15-year-old to make it to the Wimbledon main draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009.

The win over Minnen was Gauff's third round qualifying round. Gauff had stunned top seed Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying before defeating Russia's Valentyna Ivakhnenko 6-2, 6-3.

After the victory against Bolsova, Gauff had said, "I'm the underdog, she's the top seed. But no matter who I play, I think I can win."

She perhaps applied the same mindset on Thursday as she absolutely thrashed Minnen. It was an outreaching return of serve from Gauff that led to Minnen hitting the forehand long and Gauff then walked to the net with eyes full of emotion.

On the other hand, 17-year-old American Caty McNally also advanced to the women's singles main draw with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Slovakia's Jana Cepelova. As she registered the big win and having closed out a long final game, McNally fell to her knees in joy and relief.

