English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wimbledon 2018: Serena Seeded 25th, Murray Misses Out
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year's women's singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.
Serena Williams. (Getty Image)
London: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year's women's singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.
The 36-year-old -- who was not seeded for the French Open -- has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia's birth last September.
Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.
By contrast Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men's singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.
The 31-year-old -- who spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation -- has not yet committed himself to play at Wimbledon and is due to play compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne later Wednesday.
Some had argued against Williams being seeded with world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be 'unfair' as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.
The All England Club usually follows the WTA ranking list, but reserves the right to make a change if it "is necessary to produce a balanced draw".
Romanian's French Open champion Simona Halep is the women's top seed, with Swiss legend and eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer the men's top seed.
Also Watch
The 36-year-old -- who was not seeded for the French Open -- has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia's birth last September.
Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.
By contrast Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men's singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.
The 31-year-old -- who spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation -- has not yet committed himself to play at Wimbledon and is due to play compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne later Wednesday.
Some had argued against Williams being seeded with world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be 'unfair' as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.
The All England Club usually follows the WTA ranking list, but reserves the right to make a change if it "is necessary to produce a balanced draw".
Romanian's French Open champion Simona Halep is the women's top seed, with Swiss legend and eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer the men's top seed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Janhvi-Ishaan's High-Energy Track Zingaat From Dhadak Should Be On Your Playlist
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- How Rajasthan Police is Using Social Media to Bust Fake News
- Bigg Boss Finalist Hina Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Her Monokini Pictures