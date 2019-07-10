Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Mixed Doubles Dream Over

London: Andy Murray and Serena Williams' mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.

The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

The third-round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl -- a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.

British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery.