Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Mixed Doubles Dream Over

Andy Murray and Serena Williams lost to the mixed doubles top seeds in the pre-quarters round at Wimbledon.

AFP

Updated:July 10, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Mixed Doubles Dream Over
Andy Murray and Serena Williams crashed out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles (Photo credit: Reuters)
London: Andy Murray and Serena Williams' mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.

The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

The third-round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl -- a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.

British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery.

