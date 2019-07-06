Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray's Men's Doubles Dream Dashed by Croatian Pair
Andy Murray and his men's doubles pair partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost to the sixth-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor at Wimbledon.
Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert crashed out of the Men's Doubles at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Former world number one Andy Murray's hopes of emulating Michael Stich in adding a Wimbledon men's doubles title to his singles crowns ended on Saturday as he and Pierre-Hugues Herbert exited in the second round.
The 32-year-old Scotsman, who landed the Queen's doubles title a fortnight ago in his first tournament back after "life-changing" hip surgery, and his French partner were outclassed by the sixth-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor who won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Murray's title hopes are not finished yet as he teams up with seven-time Wimbledon women's singles champion Serena Williams later on Saturday in the mixed doubles against German Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi
Stich won the singles title in 1991 and a year later the German added the doubles crown.
For Herbert, it represents a losing gamble as he had angered long-time partner Nicolas Mahut -- with whom he won all four Grand Slam titles -- in choosing to play with Murray after apparently originally saying he would focus on singles only.
Mahut has made the third round with new partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
