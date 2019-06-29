Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray, Serena Williams to Partner for Mixed Doubles?

Former world number ones Andy Murray and Serena Williams are not ruling out the possibility of partnering for mixed doubles at this year's Wimbledon, which will take place from July 1-14 at the All England Club.

Murray, who underwent a hip surgery earlier this year, is returning to tennis with doubles participation. Murray in fact made a dream return at Queen's with the men's doubles title alongside Feliciano Lopez.

During Queen's, Murray had announced his men's doubles partner at Wimbledon and had said that he was still looking for a mixed doubles partner and had been rejected a couple of times, including world No.1 Ash Barty.

Now Serena and Murray have thrown into the air the possibility that they might team up at the mixed doubles.

"I'm available. We just have to wait and see," Serena said at the press conference ahead of Wimbledon.

Murray also kept the possibility of a partnership open. "She's arguably the best player ever. She would be a pretty solid partner," Murray said to media.

Murray and Serena have time and again shown their appreciation for each other off the court. While Murray has been a regular supporter of women's rights in tennis, Serena has always appreciated Murray for speaking for women.

On the other hand, Serena also cleared the air related to the Dominic Thiem controversy during French Open.

At Roland Garros last month, Thiem was evicted from his own press conference and was shifted into a smaller room to make room for Serena, who was in a hurry and did not want to wait for her turn.

Thiem had expressed his anger over the incident and had accused Serena of having a "bad attitude."

In the press conference on Saturday, Serena, however, said that she had spoken to Thiem, clearing the air over the incident.