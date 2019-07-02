Wimbledon 2019: Defending Champion Kerber, World No.1 Barty Advance to Round 2

London: Defending champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow German Tatjana Maria.

Fourth seed Kerber, who defeated Serena Williams to capture her third major, will face lucky loser Lauren Davis of the United States for a place in the last 32.

World number one Ashleigh Barty progressed into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Zheng Saisai of China 6-4, 6-2.

The 23-year-old Australian, bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season, did not have things all her own way being pegged back to 4-4 in the first set after leading 3-0.

However, she had too much in the locker for her opponent and easily took the second set to extend her unbeaten record to 13 matches.

Barty plays Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck for a place in the last 32.

SLOANE STEPHENS IN 2ND ROUND

Ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens avoided another first-round exit at Wimbledon, beating former quarterfinalist Timea Bacsinszky 6-2, 6-4 for her first victory at the All England Club since 2016.

The American was one of four top-10 seeded women to lose in the first round last year, and also went out in her opening match in 2017. Bacsinszky reached the quarterfinals in 2015 but has now lost all three of her career meetings with Stephens.

No. 15 Wang Qiang and Barbora Strycova were also among the early winners on Day 2 of the Grand Slam tournament. Wang beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-2 and Strycova defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-2.

KEI NISHIKORI IN WINNING START

Japan's Kei Nishikori eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

The 29-year-old eighth seed, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, never gave Monteiro a hope of an upset.

Nishikori -- whose best Grand Slam performance was reaching the 2014 US Open final -- will play either experienced Uzbek Denis Istomin or Britain's Cameron Norrie in the second round.

OTHER RESULTS:

Men:

Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3

Steve Johnson (USA) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x25) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) bt Brayden Schnur (CAN) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Women:

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Christina McHale (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4

Lauren Davis (USA) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-3, 6-2

Elise Mertens (BEL x21) bt Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-2, 6-0

Monica Niculescu (ROU) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

Katerina Siniaková (CZE) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1