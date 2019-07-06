Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams Through to Last 16

London: World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time on Saturday as she overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1.

The 23-year-old Australian, bidding to become the first Wimbledon women's champion from her country since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980, will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight.

Barty did not allow Dart a look-in from the outset and the 182-ranked Briton only managed to get on the board in the first set at 5-0 down.

It was pretty much a similar story in the second, Barty cruising to a 4-1 lead only for Dart to finally find her feet and carve out four break points.

Barty, though, held her nerve and saved all of them to win the game before breaking Dart in the following game to take the match after just 53 minutes on Centre Court.

SERENA INTO 4TH ROUND FOR 16TH TIME

Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 16th time on Saturday.

The 37-year-old American defeated Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 and goes on to face Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarter-finals.

Eleventh seed Williams, who defeated Goerges in last year's semi-finals, is bidding to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

It was her fifth win in five meetings with Goerges and just her second victory over a top 20 player in 201