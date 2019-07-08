Wimbledon 2019: Barbora Strycova, Zhang Shuai and Elina Svitolina Reach Quarters
London: Czech veteran Barbora Strycova, who is pondering retirement, marched into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday beating 21st seed Belgian Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
It is the second time the unseeded 33-year-old, who beat fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens in the previous round, has reached the quarter-final stage, the previous occasion in 2014.
Strycova will play either compatriot and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Britain's French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta in Tuesday's quarter-finals.
ZHANG FIRST CHINESE INTO LAST-EIGHT SINCE 2013
Zhang Shuai on Monday became the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2013 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
World number 50 Zhang defeated Ukraine teenage Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
The 30-year-old will face either 15-year-old Coco Gauff or former world number one Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals.
SVITOLINA THROUGH TO FIRST WIMBLEDON QUARTERS
Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday when the Ukrainian eighth seed beat Croatian 24th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2.
Svitolina, who has never gone beyond the last eight in the majors, will face either Karolina Pliskova or the third seed's Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.
"I played really good, solid tennis," said Svitolina after her victory on Court Three.
"It was a really physical match.
"I was moving really good and made some counter-attack shots. I was fighting and feeling good."
