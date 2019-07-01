Wimbledon 2019: Five Women to Watch Out For in Singles

With Wimbledon 2019 officially beginning on July 1, the fans are all set to look out for their favourite players in the upcoming tournament. The tennis tournament is scheduled to take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom till July 14.

While last year's Wimbledon Champion Angelique Kerber has been seeded number 5 this year, here's a look at the top five key players to look out for:

1. Ashleigh Barty: No 1 seed Ashleigh Barty, who rose to the top spot in the rankings after winning the French Open championship, will have to go through tough paths this year. The player might face champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Garbiñe Muguruza in second and third rounds, with Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber as her major opponents in the quarter-finals. Ashleigh has also suffered an arm injury, recently.

2. Angelique Kerber: Defending Champion Kerber has been seeded at number 5 this year. The former World No. 1 has three Grand Slam titles to her name. She won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2018. However, she is suffering an ankle injury and might have a tough time defending her title with Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Kiki Bertens standing in her way.

3. Naomi Osaka: Seeded Number 2, this year's Australian Open champion can pose a serious threat to many. The 21-year-old was ranked 68 eighteen months ago and now she is World No. 2. Naomi has a lot of potential to win the tournament.

4. Serena Williams: At the age of 37, Serena might have not played many matches since her daughter's birth but she never ceased to play her best. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has been seeded Number 1 and will play against Giulia Gatto-Monticone in Round 1. Serena has struggled with a knee injury this season. The World No. 11 Serena Williams is placed in a group of death with Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza. It might be interesting to watch her close competition at the All England Club, where she was runner-up last year.

5. Kiki Bertens: Seeded Number 4, Kiki Bertens has a fair chance of reaching till the quarterfinals, given her easy competitions at the early rounds. While Bertens suffered health issues during the French Open, she has rebounded well on grass. However, being a clay court specialist, this might prove to be a tough territory for Bertens if she faces a good competition.