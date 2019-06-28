Wimbledon 2019: Check Schedule, Dates And Time of Grand Slam Tennis Tournament
Wimbledon 2019: With the draws announced on Friday, here is a look at the full schedule of the Grand Slam tournament in London.
Wimbledon logo. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
With less than three days left for the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, tennis fans are all charged up to cheer up for their favorite players at the upcoming Wimbledon 2019. From Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to Angelique Kerber, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, the players' list has raised the excitement bar among tennis lovers.
While the qualifiers began from June 24, and the tournament draw held on June 28, Wimbledon 2019 will officially begin on July 1, concluding on July 14. The 133rd edition of the tournament will be commenced at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
While the first four rounds will take place between July 1 and July 8, the women's and men's quarter-finals will take place on July 9 and July 10 and the semi-finals on July 11 and July 12. The Wimbledon 2019 finals are scheduled for July 13 and July 14.
To read the full schedule for Wimbledon 2019, go to https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/atoz/schedule.html.
All the matches between July 1-14 will begin at 3.30PM IST on outside courts and at 5.30PM IST on the centre court and No.1 court. This will be the first time when Wimbledon features a tie-break at 12-all in the final set to eliminate the marathon matches.
A £70 million retractable roof will also be in place on Court One for the first time.
Last year, Novak Djokovic had emerged as the winner in Gentlemen's Singles and Angelique Kerber had defeated Serena Williams to win the Ladies Singles final.
