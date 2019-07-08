English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff Crashes Out as 15-year-old's Dream Run Ends vs Simona Halep
Coco Gauff lost to former world number one Simona Halep in straight sets in the fourth round, to end her fairytale run at Wimbledon.
Coco Gauff lost to seventh seed Simona Halep in straight sets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Teenage sensation Coco Gauff's Wimbledon fairytale came to an end on Monday, losing to Romania's former world number one Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the last 16.
The 15-year-old American saved three match points but was simply out-played by her more experienced opponent.
However, Gauff, who was playing her seventh match in a fortnight having come through qualifying, takes her leave having also improved her ranking markedly from 313 and announced herself as a future Grand Slam contender.
The No.1 Court crowd rises to acknowledge all the excitement @CocoGauff has given us
And remember - this is just the beginning... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UBiOYSxPeU
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019
